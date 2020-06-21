Man, 20, arrested for defiling 6-year-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite serious campaign against rape in Anambra state, police have arrested one Chikwado Anijiofor in Okpoko, Onitsha for defiling a six year old girl.

The suspect had on Wednesday allegedly defiled the six years old girl who is his neighbour’s daughter.

Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesman SP Haruna Mohammed said the suspect was arrested after a tip off from the public to the police operatives attached Okpoko police division.

He stated in the statement that “on the 19/6/2020 at about 10:am following a tip off, Police operatives attached to Okpoko Division arrested one Chikwado Anijiofor ‘m’ aged 20 years native of Agbaumana in Eziagu LGA of Enugu State but reside at Ogbudike Okpoko.

Suspect had on the 17/6/2020 allegedly defiled a Six years old girl who happens to be his neighbour’s daughter.Scene was visited by police detectives and victim taken to the hospital for medical examination.

Meanwhile,suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offence.The Commissioner of Police *CP John B.Abang,fdc* has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department,Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution”

