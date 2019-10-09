Mammoth crowd welcomes Ganduje to Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was received by mammoth crowd on Wednesday after his return from South Africa.

Ganduje was away from the state when the Justice Shamaki-led Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal panel delivered its verdict, hence the warm reception.

The governor arrived at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) around 1:30pm from Abuja aboard Max Air.

Ganduje, who was received by thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and then proceeded to Government House through some selected routes.

The long convoy of the governor proceeded to the Government House through Kofar Ruwa, Gwammaja, Kano city, Kofar Nassarawa to State Road, before finally arriving at the Government House.

The journey from MAKIA to Government House that would ordinarily takes the governor and his entourage not more than 15 minutes, to reach home, took them more than an hour, as the mammoth crowd besieged them.

Daily Trust observed that the journey has caused serious traffic jam within Kano metropolis especially the routes where the convoy passed through.

Other supporters who were not opportune to board busses, resorted to trekking from MAKIA to the government house under the scorching sun.

