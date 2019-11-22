Mambilla Power Project taking off soon — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has reassured that the Mambila Power Project is taking off very soon.

The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy Agba, gave the assurance in Abuja yesterday at the presidential dinner of the Association of Alumni of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

According to him, the Kashimbila Project which, according to him, is about half the size of Mambila, is taking off in December.

He charged the 41 Graduating Senior Executive Course participants of the Association of Alumni of the NIPSS to use their skills to tackle the nation’s power sector’s crisis.

He asked them to realise that they were being confronted with the huge challenge of looking at issues in the most critical manner.

Agba also urged them to use the tools of analysis they acquired in the institute to shape their thoughts and develop sound policies that could squarely address challenges facing the country.

The minister noted that President Muhammadu Bihari’s administration would appreciate their contributions towards moving the power sector to the next level.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Jani Abdulganiyu told the graduates to be conscious of the challenges ahead of them.

He charged them to proffer solutions to the insurgency in the country.

