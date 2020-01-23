Malnutrition responsible for 53 percent of Nigeria’s infant mortality – Emir of Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi, on Thursday said malnutrition is responsible for 53 percent of the infant mortality problem in Nigeria.

He disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists after the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja today.

The Emir of Kano said he attended the NEC to make a presentation on behalf of the Nutrition Council of Nigeria.

Sanusi, who said the presentation was aimed at drawing the attention of the governors to the emergency Nigeria was facing on nutrition, added that members of NEC had committed to prioritising the problem in their budgets and in their policies.

“The seriousness of the nutrition problem is basically responsible for 53 percent of the infant mortality problem we have in Nigeria.

“The very high rate of malnutrition among children and women and the need to set up structures and have proper funding and enlightenment and awareness to address these problems and the reception was very positive.

“The governors recognised the seriousness of these problems; many of them have seen the numbers; they are alarming,’’ he said.

