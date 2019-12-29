Malikiya College of Health appoints Yayale, others into governing council

ADVERTISEMENT

Malikiya College of Health and Social Sciences in Bauchi state has appointed the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, as Chairman, Governing Council of the institution.

Ahmed was inaugurated alongside 10 other members of the council including Ambassador Muhammed Adamu Jumba, Professor Abdulkadir Saidu Shettima, Professor Sani Abubakar Malami, Dr Zuwaira Hassan Ibrahim and Alhaji Gambo Magaji.

Others include Khadi Abdullahi Yakubu Marafa, Dr Timothy Odigwe Emuan, Alhaji Muhammad Abdulmumin and Baba Muhammed Muazu.

Speaking during the event held at the college hall in Bauchi, Yayale Ahmed described the appointment as a call by Almighty Allah to serve humanity, saying that they accepted the appointment for the sake of Allah with diligence and commitment for development of education in the state and Nigeria in general.

Ahmed said the country is in dire need of more trained health workers to restored effective health care service, saying without adequate trained manpower, the nation’s health facilities would not be able to render standard services to the citizens.

He advised medical doctors to always give recognition to other paramedics and work hand in hand for efficient service delivery, adding that the paramedics are important as the doctors in the health profession.

He commended the proprietor of the college for his vision of establishing the institution, adding that it would go a long way in complementing government’s efforts in terms of training of health workers.

Earlier in his remarks, the proprietor of the college, Aminu Muhammed Danmaliki, said the college was established on the request of the Bauchi State Government in 2014 while seeking to bring-in the private sector to partner with it to build additional health institutions in the state in view of the manpower shortage in government and private hospitals spread across the state.

He explained that college currently has over 3,000 students and offers accredited courses in health, social sciences and intends to affiliate with universities at home and abroad to run full medical courses.

He reveals that some of the courses being taught in the school include Community Health Extension Workers (CHEW), Junior Community Health Extension Workers (JCHEW), Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT), X-Ray Technician and Dental Surgery Technician, among others.

