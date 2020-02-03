Maldini’s grandson, Daniel makes AC Milan league debut

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Maldini, son of AC Milan legend Paolo and grandson of the similarly feted Cesare, made his Serie A debut in a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona.

The 18-year-old impressed during pre-season for the Rossoneri and was sure to have his opportunities this season.

Unlike his family predecessors, who were both defenders, 18-year-old Daniel is an attacker.

The player is a versatile attacker, who is at home playing anywhere along the frontline as well as behind the strikers as a trequartista, or No.10.

“He is a playmaker, a goalscorer, a No.10,” Paolo said of Daniel in an interview with DAZN. “Of the family, starting with my father and coming to my son, he is the only one with those attitudes. He is more of a poet with the ball.

“He’s a little ambidextrous like me. In him, I see my character and see myself physically by how he moved as a child. A bit like the people who saw my dad in me. That, I believe, is absolutely genetic.”

Cesare won four Italian titles during his time as a player, then had two spells as Milan manager.

Paolo, whose 647 games is a Serie A record, won the league seven times as well as five Champions League titles.

Another of Paolo’s sons, Christian, played for Milan at youth level and is now plying his trade in the Italian lower leagues.

Davide Faraoni’s opener for Verona was cancelled out by Hakan Calhanoglu at the San Siro.

Although the away side had Sofyan Amrabat sent off in the 68th minute, Milan could not force a winner, and sit eighth in Serie A, seven points behind the top four.

