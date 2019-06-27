Malaria: About 3.5 million antimalarial nets distributed in Delta – SFH

ADVERTISEMENT

The Society of Family Health (SFH) has announced that a total of 3,486,120 Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINS) were distributed to beneficiaries in the fight against the malaria scourge in Delta state.

The 2019 LLINs replacement campaign which began on April 28, 2019, officially ended on June 26, 2019 with the presentation of reports by officials of the Society of Family Health to the Delta State Government.

Unveiling the report at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, the campaign manager and director SFH, Dr. John Ocholi said, a total number of 3,553,417 net cards were distributed to residents.

Of that number, a total of 3,486,120 LLINs were distributed to beneficiaries across the State bringing the overall redemption of net cards across the State to 89.7 per cent out of 100 per cent, describing the exercise as a huge success.

The campaign manager informed that the balance Nets will be returned to the State Government through the reverse logistics for the State to plan further on how to distribute it.

Dr. Ocholi emphasised that during the campaign, concerted efforts were made in order not to omit any community in the distribution and appealed to the state Government to always sensitise the public on the usefulness of the net and ensure that they put it to proper use.

The NMEP and partners thanked the State government particularly Governor Okowa and his wife for the support given to the body and for creating an enabling environment for the success of the campaign exercise in the state.

