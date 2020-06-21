Malami refutes directive to stall NIRSAL’s investigation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami (SAN) has debunked a media report that he ordered the stoppage of investigation into the Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL).

In a statement by his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu, Malami explained that the implication of his directive in the matter is that of continuation not stoppage of the investigation.

In the letter dated February 4, 2020, Malami had observed that NIRSAL was being investigated by several agencies such as the Nigeria Police, EFCC, ICPC, SSS, and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), which he noted was a “sheer waste of government resources”.

He stressed that the Police, which was directed to take control of the investigation; “is a body legally recognized and empowered under Section 214(1) and Section 29 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Police Act, respectively.”

Malami described the report as “baseless falsehood mischievously spread in order to tarnish the [his] image and hard-earned reputation.”

Caution to journalists

Meanwhile, Malami cautioned journalists in the country to avoid fake news and hate speech in their reportage.

According to him, media practitioners should respect the sanctity of the ethics of journalism at all time, particularly, “fake news, hate speech and other practices inimical to the concepts of fairness and objective reporting.”

Malami, while inaugurating the newly elected executive committee members of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondent (NAJUC) on Friday in Abuja, also acknowledged the invaluable contribution of judiciary journalists for their indelible contribution in the development of journalism and enhancement of the coverage of Ministry of Justice activities and the judicial sector.

He assured the association of his Ministry’s support for the media in disseminating credible, true, accurate and reliable information devoid of mischief.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman of the association, Kayode Lawal, thanked the minister for finding time to inaugurate the officers and promised to sustain the cordial relationship between the ministry and media.

