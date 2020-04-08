Malami defends Nigeria’s anti-corruption war, Abacha loot

ADVERTISEMENT

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that federal government’s fight against corruption in the country is impartial, objective and non-discriminatory.

In a statement by his media aide, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu on Wednesday, Malami said allegations that the fight is being used for political witch-hunting are unfounded, baseless and devoid of factual proof.

Malami stated this while responding to claims contained in a letter allegedly written by a US senator commenting on the issue.

EDITOR’S PICK: Investigation- N1.4trn Abacha loot returned in 18 years

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The evidence on the ground establishes that the Federal Government’s operations in the fight against corruption are carried out without fear or favor,” Malami said.

He added that “members of the ruling or opposition parties and otherwise are in no way spared in view of numerical data of recorded judicial convictions.”

Malami noted that the efforts to have a corrupt-free Nigeria are devoid of any political inclinations as recent convictions recorded were against the members of All Progressives Congress (APC).

‘Abacha loot not shared with third party’

Meanwhile, the AGF has also dispelled rumours that the federal government has not entered into an agreement to concede some amount of money from the $300m Abacha loot set to be repatriated back to Nigeria from the Island of New Jersey.

Malami said this in an interview with Voice of Nigeria and Deutsche Welle on Tuesday 7th April, 2020, according to his media aide.

ALSO READ: Uproar as FG plans to handover $100m Abacha loot to Bagudu

Malami assured that the federal government is bound by the tripartite agreement it entered into with the United State of America and Island of New Jersey.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to ensure that the funds are utilised for the Abuja-Kano, and Lagos-Ibadan Expressways as well as the 2nd Niger Bridge as contained in the agreement document.

“The insinuation of third-party beneficiary outside the scope of the agreement is, therefore, baseless and unfounded,” the minister was quoted as saying.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App