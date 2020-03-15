Malami, Amaechi, Kebbi, Yobe governors visit Bello over mother’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

Two ministers and two governors were among the early callers who paid condolence visit to the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, on Sunday over the death of his mother, Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello.

They include the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Yobe state governor, Mai-Mala Bunu and his Kebbi state counterpart, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Daily Trust reports that Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello died on Sunday at the age of 101 after a brief illness.

The four dignitaries were amongst the early callers that visited the governor at the hospital following the demise of his mother.

The governor had earlier announced the death of his mother, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed.

“With total submission to the will of Allah, on behalf of the family of Alhaji Bello Ipemida Ochi, We regret to announce the passing away of our matriarch, Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello who answered the call of Allah this evening after a brief illness.

“We are relieved that her passing was peaceful and painless. Her funeral will be held on Monday, 16th of March, 2020 by 10am at her residence in Nagazi, Okene local government area of Kogi State in accordance with Islamic rites.

“Until her death, she was aged 101 and survived by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many adopted children”, Bello said in the statement.

