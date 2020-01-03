Malabu oil scandal: Court extends Adoke’s detention by another 14 days

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court in Maitama has granted the application of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to keep the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, in its custody for additional 14 days.

Justice Othman Musa, a vacation judge of the court, who on December 20, 2019, granted the EFCC the initial 14 days remand order, on Thursday extended the order for another 14 days in preparatory for the arraignment of the former AGF.

In granting the application, the judge stated that “the extension of the remand of the respondent for another 14 days for the purpose of his arraignment in court is necessary and granted as prayed.”

Adoke, who had since 2016 been charged with $1.1bn Malabu Oil scam, returned to the country, ending his over four years self-exile on December 19. He was subsequently arrested on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja by operatives of the International Police Organisation and handed over to the EFCC.

During sitting of the court on Tuesday, hearing of a bail application for Adoke suffered a setback when his lawyer, Benson Igbanoi, prayed for an adjournment of the hearing of the application to enable the applicant’s legal team to respond to the counter-affidavit filed by the EFCC in opposition to it.

His lawyer had urged the court to adjourn the hearing to January 2. However, EFCC’s lawyer, Bala Sanga, noted that it was better to have the application sent back to the judge handling the pending criminal charges since the vacation of the court’s judges would end soon.

