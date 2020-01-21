Malabu: FG files fresh charges against Adoke, Shell, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has, at the FCT High Court, filed fresh 42-count charges against former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mohammed Bello Adoke and six others over the alleged fraud in the $1.1b Malabu oil deal.

They were accused of receiving gratification to carry out a fraudulent oil deal.

Adoke was alleged to have mediated in the controversial agreements that ceded OPL 245 to Shell and Eni who in turn paid about $1.1bn to accounts controlled by a former petroleum minister, Dan Etete.

Etete, now at large ,was a former petroleum minister under the regime of General Sani Abacha.

Adoke was arrested by the EFCC in December 19, 2019 on arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, after he left the country at the end of the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

In the charge dated January 14, 2020 and filed on January 15, the government also charged Rasky Gbinigie, A. Abubakar, Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Ultra Deep Limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Limited.

No date has been fixed for hearing.

