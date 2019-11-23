Makurdi varsity rated best OER in Nigeria -Vice chancellor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue State has been rated one of the best and most used Open Education Resources (OER) in Nigeria.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Richard Kimbir, stated this at the weekend at a news conference to mark his two years in office as the helmsmen of the university.

“The Open Education Resources (OER) platform launched by my administration for the university has been rated one of the best and most used OER in Nigeria with more than 381 profile of researchers and staff, thereby improving the university rating from 47 to 33 in the ranking of universities in Nigeria earlier this year,” he said.

Kimbir also noted while reeling his achievements for the institution within the past two years that a lot of progress have been made in the area of infrastructural development, students welfare and security, staff welfare and development and academic activities among others.

He said though efforts by the administration had recorded huge success in students welfare and general security over the years, however, attacks on students who reside in private hostels outside the campus continued to challenge his administration.

He added, “we hope to win the war on cultism through diligent monitoring, counseling and sanctions.”

Kimbir also disclosed that within the year under review, FUAM has been selected by the Central Bank of Nigeria to establish a large scale poultry production in central zone of the country.

“We are building an ultra modern state of the art hatchery, doing a turnaround building maintenance of the university feed mill and improving on the cattle feed looting programme to increase our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR),” the vice chancellor posited.

