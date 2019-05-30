  1. Home
Maku loses at election tribunal, heads for appeal court

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Former Minister of Information, Mr Labaran Maku

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nasarawa state in the last general election, Labaran Maku, on Thursday lost at the governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Lafia, the state capital.

He also said he will challenge the ruling of the tribunal which throw out his case in the Court of Appeal.

Counsel to Maku, Chia Victor disclosed the party’s intention to appeal the tribunal’s decision.

It would be recalled that Maku had filed a petition challenging the victory of Abdullahi Sule of the APC, the governor of Nasarawa state on the ground that the election did not meet the requirement of the law.

The APGA candidate had approached the tribunal seeking the cancellation of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state and asking for a fresh poll to be conducted.

Earlier in his ruling, the chairman of the Tribunal, Abba Mohammed, threw out APGA’s petition on the ground that the petitioner filed application for pre-hearing before the stipulated time as allowed by the law.

