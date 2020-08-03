Making schools Covid-19-proof for students to return [video]

Sharing
School reopens for exit-class students to sit certificate exams across country.
As much as there has been for schools to reopen, there has been even greater concern about keeping them safe from coronavirus.
From physical distancing, to handwashing and environmental sanitation, schools are taking extra measures to keep classrooms clean.
Related
Join us on
Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.