Makinde vows to punish head teachers over extortion

The Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde on Tuesday warned head teachers and principals in government owned secondary and primary schools against collecting illegal fees from students.

He said any head teacher or principal found culprit of this, will face gross sactions.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa in Ibadan on Tuesday indicated that a circular released by the Head of Service of Oyo State, Mrs. Amidat Ololade Agboola which was directed to Permanent Secretaries, and heads of Education related agencies confirmed the order by the Governor on Tuesday.

The Statement indicated that Governor Seyi Makinde while giving his inaugural speech on May 29th, 2019, directed that all forms of payment in Public Schools, Primary and Secondary, cease with immediate effect.

The circular read in part: “Therefore, collection of fees/levies in all Public Primary and Secondary Schools, including Technical Colleges across the State is hereby prohibited.

“I am to emphasize that collection of fees under any guise in Public Schools across the State remains illegal and any violator of this directive will be treated as a saboteur; heavy sanction awaits violators of this directive.”

According to the statement, the Circular has been made available to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; Permanent Secretary (TESCOM); Permanent Secretaries (School Administration); Executive Secretary State Universal Education Board (SUBEB); Executive Secretary Board of Technical and Vocational Education (BOTAVED); Zonal Inspectors of Education; Local Inspectors of Education as well as all Principals and Headteachers of Public Schools.

