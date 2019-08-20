Make Tallen minister of Women affairs, Northern group begs Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arewa Women Awareness Group (AWAG) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to assign Dame Pauline Tallen as the minister for Women Affairs.

The group, which commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Tallen as minister and the Senate for confirming her, said it was time the President complimented the good work by assigning Tallen to the ministry of women Affairs.

AWAG, in a statement on Tuesday, by its National Coordinator, Murna Kande Bulama, said women in Nigeria stood to gain a lot by having Tallen as their representative.

The Group said Tallen had been in the forefront of the agitation for the improvement in the plight of women in Nigeria and had been relentless in seeing to the betterment of rural women, especially in the northern part of the country.

AWAG said it had noted with delight and deep sense of appreciation, the role Dame Tallen played in the alleviation of the suffering of women in the current administration and her wide contact with both rural and urban women, saying it would be a great disappointment if she is not allowed to serve in the ministry she is so passionate about.

“She is one of the lights of the Northern Women Organisation and has supported many women. Dame Tallen is our own, she is one person that understands our plight because she meets regularly and interfaces with a vast section of women in the country.

“Everybody knows her excellent working relationship with the wife of the President and we want to leverage on that to help the Nigerian woman develop both socially and economically.

“We appeal to the president to give us our own, the one that knows which part of the body is itching and which balm to apply, not one that will come and start asking questions.

“It is on record that when Tallen was the deputy governor of Plateau State, she worked very hard and succeeded in seeing to the improvement of the women there and many of them are commending her and still remember the role she played in assisting them.”

“Many of them appreciate her intervention in the current empowerment scheme of the federal government and would want that to be sustained through her appointment as minister for Women Affairs,” the group said.

