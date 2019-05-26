Make anti-corruption fight less selective – Odinkalu

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Chidi Odinkalu, a renowned rights activist and former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, in this interview, assessed the human rights posture and anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last four years and proffered what the president should do differently in his second tenure.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is about to be inaugurated for another term of four years. As a lawyer and rights activist, how would you rate the human rights record of the president?

I will score the administration quite low. But I think it would be fair to say that President Buhari did not promise to protect human rights abuses. He promised three things: to tackle insecurity, corruption and the economy. Secondly, he has set out his doctrine. As far as he is concerned, the rule of law is subordinate to his notion of national security.

It is not by accident that he did not pay much attention to human rights, and where he did; it was more in breach than observance. But I think the most serious thing in this field is something most people probably overlooked. President Buhari has done one term in office without establishing the Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission, or indeed the Council of the Legal Aid Council. These are the two major public institutions in Nigeria that help government address issues of human rights.

I can understand that sometimes it can be awkward for elected officials to delve into these human rights issues directly, which is why it is useful to have these kinds of bodies to help them.

It took the government more than two years after it was sworn in to designate a new executive secretary for the National Human Rights Commission. That was nearly 18 months after the previous one had finished his tenure. They have just appointed a director-general for the Legal Aid Council.

The government is not able to optimise the possibilities it has in protecting human rights, apart from the deficiencies in its disposition. There’s the continued detention of people like Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife, as well as Colonel Sambo Dasuki. A lot of media persons have also been held up for different kinds of charges that are suspect at best. From Facebook postings to tweeting, people are being charged with cyber terrorism. The latest is Jones Abiri, who was detained for over two years. He was released late last year and is now back, charged with precisely the same thing for which he was held without trial. There is this unhealthy relationship and disposition with free expression and the media, which points towards authoritarianism, which is troubling.

I will also go back to the removal or suspension of Chief Justice Onnoghen. All these, in my view, point to a human rights context, which is far from ideal.

What do you think the president should do differently, with regard to human rights in his next four years?

He should address some of these things I have said. There is a creeping sense of fear across the land, such that people no longer feel safe. What the president needs to do is actually about allowing institutions rather than the temperament of the administration to dictate what happens. If that can happen you will see some changes. My view still remains that the current service chiefs have done their time and need to go, apart from the Inspector-General of Police, who is new.

What is your take on the president’s anti-corruption war?

The only people who appear to be corrupt are those who seem to be political opponents of the government. I am not saying this is an excuse for being corrupt, but it does not do the credibility of the anti-corruption fight any good. Babachir Lawal is accused of awarding grass cutting contract to himself from money meant for internally displaced persons, who are some of the most desperate in the country, but he is still walking around free. You have somebody like Mr. Oke, the former director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) who, all of a sudden, has vanished from the face of the earth and cannot be found. You also have Abdulrasheed Maina, who was smuggled into the country and given a high office in the public service and the attorney general became his private lawyer for purposes of getting him into that position, and all of a sudden, all that was supposed to be forgiven. People like the minister for communications who did not do his youth service and he is still sitting there. The former minister for finance had to be pried loose. I can imagine all of those allegations being made against opponents of government. Now, of course, we are in a situation where the chief justice was suspended, allegedly for issues with his asset declaration and we have an acting chief justice who is credibly alleged to have forged his age. The president’s relationship with Governor Ganduje, who was accused of receiving over $5million in bribes, is very worrisome. So there is a perception, a very valid one, of double standard, which itself is corrupting. It is good to fight corruption, but you cannot do it by sustaining perceptions.

What should the president do differently in his second tenure, with regard to fighting corruption?

He should make it less selective and more principled. Let all those who are accused face the music, irrespective of their party affiliation or which part of the country they are from. At the moment, the fight against corruption is not credible, it is just perceived as a weapon against the opponents of the regime.

Secondly, he should be serious about equipping the institutions that help in the fight against corruption.

