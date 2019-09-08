Make Abuja great again: get rid of the filth

ADVERTISEMENT

Abuja has always been a city Abuja where both the poor and the rich co-exist side by side but of recent, the contrast between the two sides has become quite glaring. In most of the satellite towns or less exclusive part of FCT, filth has become the order of the day. The stench and offensive odour from refuse dumped indiscriminately immediately invades the nose when one gets to these areas.

Abuja is supposed to be the best state in the country and I dare say a rival for cities in certain first world countries. What is happening to this once elite city?

Some will say it is because many of the area councils do not have enough waste disposal trucks. They may not be far from the truth. Garbage disposal trucks are not provided to these areas and there is a lack of maintenance for the few provided. In fact, it is a common sight to see these trucks abandoned on the road due to maybe mechanical faults, leaving waste to decay on streets and on the roads thus polluting the environment.

The administration and area councils’ management should wake up to their responsibilities by promptly evacuating the tons of refuse being generated in the suburbs on a daily basis. So we can make Abuja great again.

Aisha Mohammed wrote from News engineering, Dawaki

