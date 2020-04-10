Major General Mohammed takes over as 36th GOC 1 Division Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Usman Shehu Mohammed has taken over as the 36th General Officer Commanding the division.

He takes over command from Major General Faruk Yahaya who has been deployed to Borno State as the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division, Colonel Ezundu Idimah issued on Friday said prior to his appointment as the 36th GOC 1 Division, Major General Usman Shehu Mohammed was the Chief of Civil Military Affairs at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

In his maiden speech, Major General Mohammed lauded his predecessor for his sterling leadership and mentorship of officers in the Division during the period of his tour of command and promised to follow in his foot prints and build on the foundation already laid to uplift the Division onto higher pedestal.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

General Mohammed further urged officers and soldiers of 1 Division to extend to him the same cooperation and commitment which they gave to his predecessor.

Earlier in his farewell remarks, Major General Faruk Yahaya the immediate past General Officer Commanding 1 Division thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai for the opportunity given him to contribute to the fight against armed banditry, kidnapping and other criminal elements bedeviling the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

Major General Yahaya also applauded the efforts of Commanders, Officers and Soldiers of 1 Division Kaduna saying their commitments, loyalty and cooperation during his tour of duty were exceptional and encouraged them to extend same to his successor.

Highlights of the brief ceremony include the decoration of the new GOC with 1 Division Insignia, Handing and Taking over of 1 Division Flag of Command, presentation of Memorabilia to the outgone GOC by Commanders and Principal Staff Officers as well as inspection of farewell quarter guard by the former GOC.

Present at the ceremony were the Commander Infantry Corps, Major General Stevenson Olabanji, selected Commanders and Principal Staff Officers as well as soldiers in Headquarters 1 Division.

It could be recalled that Major General Faruk Yahaya was recently appointed the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole in the Northeast and he has since assumed command.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App