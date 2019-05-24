  1. Home
Major flood predicted in 5 Sokoto LGs

By Rakiya A.Muhammad, Sokoto  Published Date

The Sokoto State Government says Sabon Birni, Yabo, Wurno, Shagari and Tambuwal Local Government Areas of the state are prone to major flood.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Umar Bature, who disclosed this yesterday in Sokoto, said this was based on the warning from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

He added that milder flood was also predicted in Gada, Raba, Goronyo and Kware Local Government Areas.

He said his ministry, in collaboration with others, federal and non governmental agencies, were strategising on how to tackle the possible natural occurrence.

