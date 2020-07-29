Breaking News
Eid El-Kabir: Buhari bars ministers, others from paying Sallah homage
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maj.-Gen. Dikko takes over as Commander NATRAC, Kontagora
ADVERTISEMENT

Maj.-Gen. Dikko takes over as Commander NATRAC, Kontagora

By . 
Nigeria army headquarters
Nigerian Army

Maj-Gen. Mohammed Abba Dikko on Wednesday took over from Maj.-Gen. Musa Mshelia as the Commander of the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora.

Gen. Dikko said at the handing-over ceremony in Kontagora, Niger, that officers should apply themselves to the job and ensure that the objectives and mission of NATRAC were fully achieved.

He said that NATRAC had been a pillar in the achievement of the training objectives of the Nigerian Army.

“We will ensure that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- General Tukur Buratai’s vision is sustained,” he said.

He called on all officers to ensure that the welfare of soldiers under their command was taken seriously.

The outgoing Commander, Maj- Gen. Musa Mshelia, in his farewell address to troops, said there was an enormous responsibility on a soldier, especially in the face of the current security situation in the country.

Gen. Mhelia stressed that discipline as the bedrock of the Nigerian Army must be sustained.

He wished Gen. Dikko a successful tour of duty.

The highlight of the handing and taking-over ceremony was the handing over of the NATRAC command flag, and its lowering and hoisting. (NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.