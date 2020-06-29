Maize farmers get credit incentive in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT

About 1,835 members of the Gombe State chapter of Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN) have benefited from loans by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the Unity Bank of Nigeria under the Anchor Borrowers Programme.

The MAGPAMAN Chairman, Salisu Adamu Lokkuto, disclosed this during the flag-off of the 2020 MAGPAMAN CBN/Unity Bank Anchor borrowers programme held in Gombe.

He said the association is passionate about empowerment of its members to enable them to operate in accordance with international best practices, such that they can make profit and build the local economy, and ultimately repay the loans.

He said MAGPAMAN hopes to get a minimum of five tons per hectare at the end of the planting season, while a farmer is expected to repay the loan with two tons per hectare.

He urged the farmers to leverage the support for the different agricultural development programmes in the country.

In a remark, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Muhammad Magaji Gettado, commended the MAGPAMAN for the success of the programme in Gombe, saying through the association, more youths are now engaged in farming activities.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Obel Yaji, the commissioner advised the farmers to make proper use of the farm inputs.

Responding on behalf of the farmers, National Organising Secretary of the association, Salomi M. Ephraim, appealed to the state chapter of the MAGPAMAN to carry women farmers along, saying more women are engaged in both rainy and dry season farming in the state.

In their goodwill messages, representatives of CBN and Unity Bank, Alhaji Adamu Tauhid and Mr Abodurin Sukola respectively, reminded the farmers that the loan is be paid back.

