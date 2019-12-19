‘Maitama University has 4,323 admission spaces’

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice Chancellor of Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YMSU), Kano, Professor Mustapha Ahmad Isa, has said that the admission spaces of the university have increased to 4,323 from 1,323.

Also, no fewer than 80 out of 2,456 students graduated with first class degrees at the maiden edition of the university’s convocation ceremony on Saturday.

The vice chancellor disclosed this while delivering his speech at the combined convocation ceremony in Kano.

“In today’s ceremony, which is the first in the life of the university, three sets of graduates, 2016, 2017 and 2018, would formally receive their degrees in various disciplines,” the VC said.

Prof. Isa also said 755 students graduated with second class upper, 1, 309 bagged second class lower, while 312 graduated with third class degrees, making a total of 2, 456 graduates.

The vice chancellor explained that 527 students were graduates from 2015/2016 sessions; 693 from 2016/2017 academic session, while 1,236 graduated from the 2017/2018 session.

He said with 11,471 students, the university offered 32 academic degree programmes spread over five faculties of humanities, education, science, social and management sciences and basic medical sciences.

He added that NUC recently increased the university’s admission quota by 3,000, hence raising the university’s admission capacity to 4,323 students from 1,323 previously.

“The National Universities Commission recently granted us license to commence the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme from the next academic session, 2019/2020, and that will bring into existence the sixth faculty, which is Faculty of Clinical Sciences,” the VC added.

Speaking on manpower development, Prof. Isa said through regular promotion exercises, the university has internally produced many professors and associate professors.

He appealed to the state government to build student hostels in its main campus as lack of which, he said, posed a major challenge to learning.

