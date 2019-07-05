Maitama hospital tasks new interns, house officers on professional devt

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medical Director of the Maitama District Hospital, Abuja, Dr Suleiman Ahmed, has advised new interns and house officers at the hospital to improve skills in their various professions before the end of the programme.

He gave the advice yesterday during the orientation exercise for the hospital’s first set of nursing, physiotherapy and dentistry interns, in Abuja. House officers also participated in the orientation exercise.

He said the interns and house officers have to be team players, improve their knowledge to cover up any gap, improve on their skills as well as develop positive attitudes towards their professions.

Dr Ahmed said that the hospital had six nursing interns , three dentists , and a number of physiotherapists, adding that many more would soon resume for the programme.

While saying that the hospital boasts of quality man power, and state of the art equipment in the various departments, he appealed for more funding for the hospital to enable it continue to provide quality health services to the public.

The various heads of units at the hospital also enjoined the interns and house officers to ensure right attitudes, keep to the requisite dress codes, have good relationship with patients , be prepared to respect and learn from their seniors, and also acquire leadership skills.

A house officer Haruna, who spoke on behalf of the others thanked the management of the hospital for the programme saying the knowledge and training impacted on them would make them leave the hospital as better doctors and interns for the benefit of the society.

One of the nursing interns, Ojo Priscillia told City News that the internship had exposed her to clinical settings, and additional knowledge to the one she gained from school environment. “I enjoyed mentorship from senior colleagues and responsibilities I am delegated to do . Although it is a bit challenging as there is more stress, it has helped me to get more experience and attend to more patients.”

