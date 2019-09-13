Mainstream Foundation builds VVF Centre, othersin Kontagora

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mainstream Foundation is constructing an international standard VVF hospital at Kontagora in Niger State to support the government in the provision of adequate and specialised care to patients.

The Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited (MESL), concessionaire and operator of the Kainji and Jebba hydropower plants in the state.

Speaking during the inspection of the various projects executed by the Foundation in Kontagora earlier this week, the First ladyof the state, Dr.Amina Abubakarsaid the VVF Centre is a major project that she, through her initiative, Raise Foundation, is proud to be associated with.

Dr. Abubakar who also visited the Emir and Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Sa’idu Namaska, noted that the Foundation has been impressive in contributing to infrastructure in the health sector. “Mainstream Foundation has been contributing to the healthcare efforts of the state and I cannot thank them enough,” Dr Abubakar, said.

The wife of the governor of Niger State also inspected other projects being funded by the Foundation which include the school of nursing and a creche it donated to women’s school in the town.

In his remarks during the projects inspection and courtesy visit, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Alhaji Siraj Abdullahi said the VVF Centre was of great priority to the Foundation. He said, “The projects the Foundation are executing are very important, especially the VVF Centre which will contribute greatly to alleviating the sufferings of women with the VVF condition.”

He noted that the project at the School of Nursing would provide an enabling environment for those studying to become nurses and that it will boost the capacity of skilled nursing professionals in the entire health sector.

