MainOne’s submarine cable lands in Cote D’Ivoire

As part of its ongoing expansion to reach Senegal and Cote D’Ivoire, MainOne has finally landed its submarine cable in Grand Bassam, Cote D’Iviore.

The Grand Bassam landing which follows the recent completion of the landing in Dakar, Senegal will extend the reach of the cable into Cote D’Ivoire and neighbouring countries, a statement from the company said.

Following the landing at the Grand Bassam beach in Abidjan, the cable will be connected to an existing branching unit on the MainOne cable trunk already strategically located offshore, it noted.

“The upgrade of the electronics on the cable and the implementation of spectrum sharing functionality will now enable multiple operators share optical spectrum on the submarine pair with up to 10 Terabits of capacity.

“The availability of such increments in capacity is expected to further accelerate the deployment of 4G services in addition to fixed broadband across the region.”

