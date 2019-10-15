MainOne wins two awards at Datacloud Africa Leadership Summit

ADVERTISEMENT

MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data centre solutions provider and its subsidiary company, MDXi, have won two awards at the 2019 edition of Datacloud Africa Leadership Summit and Awards held in Ghana.

MDXi was awarded the “Excellence in Data Centre: Africa” as well as “Africa Cloud Service Provider of the Year”.

The awardees were selected by an independent panel of global data centre experts who are recognized for being world-class data centre and connectivity providers and innovators.

The highly competitive ‘Excellence in Data Centre’ award honours companies known for excellence in providing regional co-location services in Africa, focusing on the data centres that combine best practice in data centre management and infrastructure, with efficient technologies that lend towards the optimization and security of critical resources.

Both awards came shortly after the company’s recent announcement of its data centre expansion in Appolonia City, Ghana in 2020 and the launch of its Abidjan Data Centre less than two weeks ago.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the tech company, Gbenga Adegbiji, General Manager, MDXi, said: “We are immensely appreciative of the recognition by the international community for the role we play in the West African digital ecosystem and we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to continued service excellence, by providing reliable collocation and cloud solutions.

“The data centre business is about giving our customers peace of mind to run their businesses from wherever they may be, and we do not take the responsibility lightly.

“We have just launched our Abidjan Data Centre and announced our Appolonia (Accra) Data Centre where we plan to bring our operational expertise and processes to ensure the highest quality standards are put in place for customers in those markets.

“We are firmly looking forward to serving more businesses as the region continues to grow its digital economy.”

MDXi’s Lekki Data Centre, the largest purpose-built commercial data centre in West Africa, was recognized for its world-class data centre infrastructure designed with a strong focus on high availability, security, and open access connectivity and operational excellence.

The 600-rack capacity Uptime’s Tier III Facility Certified data centre is also certified to ISO9001, ISO27001 and PCI-DSS standards, representing compliance to global standard in security management systems to meet the needs of customers worldwide.

The data centre, according to the company, currently provides services to a large customer base made up of local and global businesses where it has provided collocation, cloud services and interconnection of the West African telecoms ecosystem to advance digital transformation across sub-region.

Daily Trust reports that this was the first time Data Cloud Africa was held in the sub-region with MainOne in attendance alongside other top players such as Africa Data Centre Association, European Data Centre Association, Vertiv, and Schneider Electric, among others.

