Maina’s family raises alarm over deteriorating health

The family of a former Chairman of the Pension Refund Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has raised alarm over news of his deteriorating health at the Kuje prison, Abuja and called on the federal government to provide him with urgent medical attention.

The family, in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Abdullahi Usman said, “Anonymous sources from the Kuje Prison where he is being detained say Maina’s Blood Pressure, as at Tuesday morning, as measured by the Prison’s medical personnel, reads 196/130 but nothing is being done to rush him to any equipped medical facility for treatment.”

According to Abdullahi, “The medical personnel have advised the authorities against the dangers of denying him treatment but the prisons service management are playing politics with his health. His condition is so deteriorated that he could not stand or walk on his own unless supported by two people, one on each side.”

He accused the prison authorities of refusing to allow Maina be kept in their medical facility within the prison even as their doctor strongly advised that he needs serious medical attention.

He called on the authorities concerned to stop playing politics with the life of Maina.

“He should be allowed immediate access to medical facility to receive treatment as provided by law. His condition can be made worse as he is liable to becoming paralyzed if urgent action is not taken,” Usman warned.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene in the matter as denying Maina access to good healthcare facility will jeopardize the unearthing of truth about the allegations levelled against him.

