Maina, son to remain in Kuje prison till next year

Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman, defunct Pension Reform Task Team and his son, Faisal, are to remain in Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, till January 2020.

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the order, yesterday, adjourned hearing on Abdulrasheed’s bail variation application till Jan. 13, 2020 while Faisal’s trial continuation was adjourned till Jan. 20, 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Abang had said that though it would not be convenient for the court to take trial, bail variation arguments would be taken.

EFCC’s counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, however, said he was ready for trial continuation and that the next witness was in court.

On his part, Abdulrasheed’s lawyer, Mohammed Monguno, reminded the court of the pending application filed on Dec. 6 for bail variation.

Abubakar therefore urged the court to adjourn hearing on the bail variation application because the defence had just served on him its further affidavit the same day.

“We apply that the hearing be adjourned to enable us react to their further affidavit,” he said.

Monguno, who described the motion as “simple application,” said the call for the adjournment was to delay proceeding.

“We were the ones who filed further affidavit in response to their counter affidavit.

“We urge Your Lordship not to grant their prayer because it is an attempt to delay this matter,” he said.

Deborah Apete, counsel to Maina’s company, Common Input Investment Limited, adopted the submission of Monguno, saying “the motion is ripe for hearing.”

Ruling, Justice Abang acknowledged that he had already signified intention to take the application. (NAN)

