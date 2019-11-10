Maina paying price for protecting pension funds from looters – Family

The family of a former Chairman of Pension Refund Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has said that he is paying the price of protecting the pension funds from looters and extorting funds termites.

It could be recalled that Maina is facing a 12-count charge along with a firm, Common Input and Property Investment Ltd bothering on money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and a N2 billion fraud.

However, the family in a statement signed by Abdullahi Usman and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday called for justice not only to be done but to be seen to have been done.

The family while reacting to an online publication titled ‘Maina not sick, receiving treatment in Kuje lesson’, the family source described the report as insinuating and false.

“Maina is only a victim of circumstance. He was in a position where a lot of people thought they could exploit and loot pensions funds which he disallowed. He is today paying the price for protecting the pension funds from looters and extorting funds termites,” he said.

He said, contrary to the report, it is absolutely not true that Maina is receiving any presidential treatment in Kuje prison where he is being detained adding, “He is placed under the usual prison conditions in an uncomfortable cell that is dilapidated.”

According to Abdullahi, “It is also a figment of the imagination of those who concocted the lies that Maina is receiving visitors at will. It is in fact a more difficult task than the usual prison processes of visiting detained person, to gain access or be allowed to visit Maina in detention. Several Family and friends have made efforts to see him but all to no avail.

“It is indeed embarrassing to the person and office of the Assistant Comptroller of Kuje prison to have been falsely accused of receiving cash bribes to delay or stop presenting Maina before court with sole intention to hinder justice when the need arises as feigned by the online news medium. How and where would Maina that is not allowed visitors get cash to bribe any official?”