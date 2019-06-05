Maiduguri experiences peaceful Sallah celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, yesterday experienced a peaceful Sallah celebration, in sharp contrast to the sporadic attacks by Boko Haram insurgents on several local communities across Borno State in recent weeks.

By 9:15am, Governor Babagana Zulum, accompanied by Senator Muhammadu Ali Ndume, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Kanemi, the Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Muhammadu Masta II, other top government functionaries and politicians prayed at Ramat Square praying ground where the Imam of the two Eids, Muhammad Shettima Saleh, led the prayers.

Governor Zulum, who spoke to newsmen after the prayers, felicitated with the Muslim faithful, promising to ensure adequate security of life and property in the state.

He urged the people of the state to continue to pray for peace to reign so that development could be achieved in the state.

A durbar was staged at the palace of the Shehu, where the Borno monarch and his numerous district heads thrilled the governor’s entourage with arrays of horses and courtiers dressed in fascinating royal colours.

Daily Trust went round Maiduguri metropolis, observing the prevalence of peace, in contrast to fears of possible attacks by Boko Haram insurgents on the communities at the outskirts.

