Mahanga Community vows to provide intelligence to end Plateau crisis

The Mahanga community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State has vowed to provide security agencies in the state with necessary intelligences to end insecurity within the area.

The leader of the community, Ardo Idris Gidado, made the pledge on Saturday during a medical outreach organised by Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), as one of the non-Kinetic approaches to restore peace in the state.

Mahanga, a remote area which houses Fulani and Berom ethnic groups, experienced series of communal crisis with many people reportedly killed.

The community leader noted the string of efforts being made by the OPSH to finding lasting solutions to the crisis that had rocked the state since 2001 have held a lot in achieving relative peace in many areas.

Gidado said “OPSH is not bias and therefore the community will do all it could to provide it with vital information that will help track down criminal elements within and outside the community.”

Earlier, the Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major-General Augustine Agundu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Brigadier-General Bello Muhammad, acknowledged the commitment of the community in collaborating with the Operation for many years to achieve the desired goal.

Major-General Agundu, however said the essence of the medical outreach was to reinstate the operation’s efforts to restoring confidence, peace and unity among residents of the area, noting that “similar exercises have been conducted in other ridden crisis area in the state.”

