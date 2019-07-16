Magu decorates NYSC DG anti-corruption ambassador

ADVERTISEMENT

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has conferred on the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the honour of ‘Anti-Corruption Ambassador’.

The anti-graft agency boss awarded the newly appointed NYSC DG with the prestigious award on Monday when the latter led his team on a visit to the headquarters of the EFCC.

Among others, the pair discussed potential collaboration between the two agencies in the fight against corruption.

Like Magu, the NYSC DG is renowned for his uncompromising, dogged and zero tolerance to corruption.

The visiting DG was also presented with a gift by the EFCC Acting Chairman.

