Magma conglomerate to invest in Nasarawa

An indigenous firm, Magma Oil Exploration and Production, has indicated interest to invest in Nasarawa State.

Alhaji Abba Imam, who represented the chairman of the company, Alhaji Awwal A.D. Garba, said during a visit to the Government House, Lafia, that the firm was interested in investing in different sectors namely, agriculture, real estate, electricity and water supply, among others.

He said: “Our Chairman brought us to speak directly with the governor and to present to him our portfolios as the governor always encourages investment.

He said Magma Exploration and Production Limited, Magma Agro-Allied Limited, Magma Gas and Power Spectrum among others are diversifying.

Recently, the state signed a tripartite agreement with Azman Farms and Rice Mill Ltd, and Umasha Community in Toto LGA for the cultivation of 12,000 hectares of land for rice production. Similarly, the government is discussing with Dangote Group, which has indicated interest to cultivate another 50,000 hectares of land in Doma and Nasarawa local governments, also for rice production.

