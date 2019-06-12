Magajin Garin Daura yet to be found 43 days after abduction

ADVERTISEMENT

Police authorities in Katsina State said they have made some arrests and recoveries in the ongoing investigation into the abduction of Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba.

Daily Trust reports that it is now 43 days since the senior traditional title holder was abducted by armed gunmen on May 1, in front of his residence along Daurama Road in the ancient city of Daura, after Magrib prayers.

The Spokesman of Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, who said arrests and discoveries were made, however, did not name those arrested or the discoveries made, insisting that “we don’t want to jeopardize our investigation.”

He nonetheless said efforts were being made to ensure that the victim was rescued safely, adding that the case was still under investigation.

There was heightened tension over the incident, with some extended family members saying the abduction was quite different from others when kidnappers normally get across to families of their victims within hours or few days.

“Our hearts are with his families, relations, friends and well-wishers in this trying moment. We are not resting on our oars until we succeed in bringing him back to his family alive, Insha Allah,” the police spokesman said.

When contacted on phone, the Dan Lawal Daura, Umar Umar Ata, who is the younger brother of the abducted title holder, said the family did not hear anything new since his abduction.

“We as a family have handed everything to God and have continued with prayers for his safe return.”

Sources close to the family told the Daily Trust yesterday that the family was passing through trying moments.

“It was traumatic moment throughout the Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitr period because there is no clear perspective as to what is really happening,” one of the sources said.

“And so, the Sallah festivities were low-keyed within the family. Of course the immediate family respected the long tradition Magajin Gari is known for, which is reaching out to the needy during Ramadan and few days to Sallah.

“They distributed foodstuff as usual and also intensified prayers for his return. However, there was no celebration at all, the whole period was sober,” he said.

Magajin Gari is a younger brother to the Emir of Daura Faruk Umar Faruk. A retired custom officer, he is married to Hajiya Bilki, a niece to President Muhammadu Buhari. He is also the father of Fatima who is married to President Buhari’s Aide De Camp (ADC) Col. Mohammed Abubakar.

