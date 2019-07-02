Magajin Garin Daura: Police make arrest, recover ammunition — Police

ADVERTISEMENT

Police authorities in Kano have confirmed that the Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, was rescued at Gangan Ruwa Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano state on Monday.

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, said the district head was rescued by operatives of the Inspector General of Police’s Operation Puff Adder Intelligence Response Team in collaboration with Kano State Police Command.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the operation took place around 20:00hrs on Monday.

Abdullahi added that Magajin Magari was rescued unhurt and some arrest were made while ammunition were recovered during the operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, said, “I cannot mention the number of suspects arrested because the operation is still ongoing. The area has been condoned off by our men.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App