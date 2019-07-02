Magajin Garin Daura arrives Abuja, received by Buhari’s ADC + VIDEO

ADVERTISEMENT

Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba who regained freedom on Tuesday after two months in kidnappers den, has arrived Abuja.

A short video of his arrival was captured by our correspondent.

Daily Trust online gathered that the monarch landed via a private jet around 1:30pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

On ground to receive the traditional ruler, was the president’s ADC, Colonel Muhammed Lawal Abubakar, who is son in-law.

Wearing a white kaftan, the traditional ruler was seen in company of some of his children and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

However, our correspondent could not establish whether he would be taken to the presidential villa, Abuja or a private residence.

