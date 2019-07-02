  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Magajin Garin Daura arrives Abuja, received by Buhari’s ADC + VIDEO
ADVERTISEMENT

Magajin Garin Daura arrives Abuja, received by Buhari’s ADC + VIDEO

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
File photo

Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba who regained freedom on Tuesday after two months in kidnappers den, has arrived Abuja.

A short video of his arrival was captured by our correspondent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust online gathered that the monarch landed via a private jet around 1:30pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

On ground to receive the traditional ruler, was the president’s ADC, Colonel Muhammed Lawal Abubakar, who is son in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing a white kaftan, the traditional ruler was seen in company of some of his children and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

However, our correspondent could not establish whether he would be taken to the presidential villa, Abuja or a private residence.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.