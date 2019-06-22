Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Nciza, hubby split

ADVERTISEMENT

Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Nciza, has announced that she and her husband, Thembinkosi Nciza, have amicably decided to end their 15-year marriage.

The 41-year-old singer posted a statement on Instagram. It read:

“After almost 15 years of our strong bond of marriage, my husband TK Nciza and I have come to a tough but amicable decision to bring an end to our union.

“I am thankful for the support we have given each other over the years while raising our children.

“We shall remain on good terms and continue our endeavour to be great and exemplary parents to our children.

“We appreciate the support we’ve received from family and friends. At this stage, we would like to appeal for privacy, particularly for the sake of our children. We thank you”

