Maduabum emerges DG, PDP Governors’ Forum

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) has appointed Hon. CID Maduabum as its new Director-General.

This was sequel to a resolution of the Forum in June 2019, which was reconfirmed on 26th January 2020.

A statement last night by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the newly appointed chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and governor of Sokoto State, Muhammad Bello, said Maduabum is to work with the forum in building the party.

“He (Maduabum) is expected to assist in repositioning and reorganising the PDP-GF to play its role in nation building under the leadership of the new Chairman, Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR,” Bello said.

According to him, Maduabum is former member of the House of Representatives, a legal practitioner and experienced administrator.

