Madman kills toddler, injures 3 others in Jigawa

Abdulkarim Mato, 27, who is suspected to be mentally imbalanced, killed a toddler after hitting him with a hoe in Dujah village of Miga local government area in Jigawa state, Daily Trust gathered.

The late toddler, Idris Ibrahim, aged two years died on the spot.

Mato went wild attacking any person in sight, when all the men of the village, were away in their farms.

The suspected madman attacked three other women who, in the process sustained various degrees of injuries.

The injured, were rushed to General Hospital, Jahun in Jahun LGA, for immediate attention.

The state police command spokesperson, SP Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect had since been take to Psychiatric Hospital in Kazaure, Kazaure LGA for medical attention.

“The suspect, ran mad, when all men were away to their farms. He attacked and killed one Idris Ibrahim, aged two years with a hoe. and also wounded three women – Halima Mato, 50, Rashina Rabiu, 23 and Mauluda Mohammed, three years old. He inflicted various injuries on them.”

