Made-in-Nigeria ventilators will reduce number of COVID-19 deaths – FG

The federal government says ventilators and other intervention products recently manufactured by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure will minimise the number of coronavirus deaths in the country.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonayya Onu, said this in Abuja yesterday during the facility inspection of NASENI COVID-19 intervention products alongside Senate and House Committees on Science and Technology.

“The ventilators and other initiatives are our very own design, where we decided to use our engineering sector and which can be used also for post COVID-19 in order to show the world that we can do better”, the minister said.

He said Nigerians had the capacity to make a difference by changing the situation for a positive turn.

He said the government would encourage technologists, scientists and engineers to be self-reliant in many areas, particularly in meeting the needs of the people.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife, commended NASENI for the initiative. Earlier, NASENI Executive Vice Chairman Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, said the invention was due to the desire of the ministry to bring about scientific contribution to curb COVID -19.

Haruna said the aim for the invention of the devices was to support the federal government in building the nation.

