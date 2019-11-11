MACBAN working with Benue govt’ for peace -State chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) in Benue State, Alhaji Ubbi Haruna, at the weekend disclosed that the body was working together with the state government to tackle any breach of peace from the members of the association or other miscreants in the state.

Haruna made the remark at a town hall meeting facilitated by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, (HD) in Makurdi as part of the on-going dialogue process to assist in mediating between conflicting parties to prevent or end armed conflicts among communities in the state.

The chairman said his members are law abiding, peace loving and ever ready to abide by the state laws as he urged the state government to check the activities of its implementation officers to curtail the arbitrary arrest of their (MACBAN) members by the Livestock Guards and indiscriminate charges.

Our correspondent reports that community members drawn from across three senatorial districts of Benue state at the the meeting had stressed the need for every citizens in the state to get involved in the process of building and sustaining peace in the state for the benefit all.

The communities represented at the meeting included the Tiv, Idoma, Igede, Agatu, Etulo, Jukun, Fulani, Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa just as representatives of traditional rulers, religious leaders, People With Disabilities, (PWDs), Civil Societies, Women and Youth groups, security agencies, Human Rights Commission and state government were equally present.

Responding after several speakers remarked, the HD’s Dr Ahmed Yassin, appreciated all stakeholders for their efforts and input into the peace process as he promised that the steering committee will work with those concerned to chart a way forward for a peaceful Christmas in the state.

