MACBAN expresses concern over CBN dairy policy

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has expressed concern over the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy on dairy, saying it disregarded the federal government’s 10-year national livestock transformation plan.

MACBAN, in a statement signed by Baba Othman Ngelzarma, the National Secretary in Abuja, however stressed that the association supports the restriction of forex to milk importers with long-term outcome where local production substitutes importation.

MACBAN notes that the National Livestock Transformation Plan is an integrated plan that holistically solves the challenges that have prevented pastoralists from producing high quantity and quality beef and dairy products demanded by the Nigerian market.

‘‘The National Livestock Transformation Plan modernizes the industry through handholding the pastoralists and allowing ranches to develop organically with pastoralists as core participants in the livestock production chain. This will ultimately impact wealth creation and knowledge transfer mechanisms. This we strongly believe is a safer, more stable, sustainable path than one which favours only one part of the livestock system’’, the group said.

The cattle breeders association added that partnership with domestic and foreign value chain actors is critical.

