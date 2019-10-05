MacArthur supports Daily Trust Foundation, others with $6.3m

ADVERTISEMENT

The MacArthur Foundation has announced grants worth more than $6.3million in journalism and media funding to advance anti-corruption efforts in Nigeria.

The grants are part of the foundation’s On Nigeria grantmaking, which seeks to reduce corruption by supporting Nigerian-led efforts that strengthen accountability, transparency, and civic participation.

The nine grants announced on Tuesday are in continuation of the foundation’s efforts to strengthen investigative and data-driven journalism in Nigeria and reinforce the role played by independent media and citizens in revealing and documenting corruption.

The grants will support a range of projects, including trainings for journalists on investigative field work and data-driven reporting, assistance for independent media organizations working to develop sustainable business models, and new broadcast platforms to increase the reach and effectiveness of investigative reports.

“These organizations have proven that media, citizens, and advocates can play an important watchdog role to guard against corruption in Nigeria,” said Kole Shettima, MacArthur Foundation Nigeria Office Director.

“With this continued support of key journalism and media organizations we hope to strengthen transparency, empower independent voices, and hold authorities to account,” he added.

The other beneficiaries include; Bayero University, Kano (Kano), Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation (Lagos), International Centre for Investigative Reporting (Abuja), OYA Media (Lagos), Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (Abuja), Sahara Reporters (Lagos), Tiger Eye Social Foundation (Accra, Ghana), and Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (Lagos).

The foundation also supports key government effectiveness initiatives including the implementation of the 2015 Administration of Criminal Justice Act. MacArthur has been making grants in Nigeria since 1989, it opened an office in Abuja in 1994 staffed by Nigerians.

