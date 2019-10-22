  1. Home
  2. Next Level
  3. Ma’aji Misau is new Bauchi Head of Service
ADVERTISEMENT

Ma’aji Misau is new Bauchi Head of Service

By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi Published Date

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar Ma’aji Misau as Acting Head of Civil Service.

A statement, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammed Sabi’u Baba, disclosed that until his appointment, Ma’aji Misau was the most senior Permanent Secretary in the state Civil Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement revealed that Alhaji Misau joined the service of the state government on 30th September 1985 and was appointed as Permanent Secretary on 27th June 2016.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.