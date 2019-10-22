Ma’aji Misau is new Bauchi Head of Service

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar Ma’aji Misau as Acting Head of Civil Service.

A statement, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammed Sabi’u Baba, disclosed that until his appointment, Ma’aji Misau was the most senior Permanent Secretary in the state Civil Service.

The statement revealed that Alhaji Misau joined the service of the state government on 30th September 1985 and was appointed as Permanent Secretary on 27th June 2016.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

