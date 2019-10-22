Lyon won’t chase you away after defeating your candidate, Oshiomhole tells Dickson

ADVERTISEMENT

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has assured Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State that the party’s governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon, will not witch-hunt or chase him away from the state when the party wins the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

Oshiomhole, while speaking during the flag-off of the party’s campaign in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, explained that APC is coming to right the wrongs of Dickson’s and PDP government in the state.

He said the APC government under Lyon will work assiduously to provide security for all Bayelsa people, having employed and empowered thousands of youths across the state to join force with him to protect national assets for the good of the people as a private man.

He said: “My appeal to my dear friend, the outgoing governor of Bayelsa State, Dickson. I understand the withdrawal syndrome facing any governor close to the end of his tenure, but I want to assure him on behalf of Lyon that he is not coming to chase him away or witch-hunt him, he is only coming to correct some of his sole limitations so that the people of Bayelsa will witness greater development and experience sustainable growth among the youths, women and the elderly.

“I want to appeal to him; we are coming for a contest, we are not going to chase him (Dickson) away, the way they chased and fought with barrel of guns to change their speaker last month, can you imagine the amount of bullets that were fired at Bayelsa State House of Assembly just to change the speaker, that is why I said to him, this election is about the power of the ballot, not the power of the bullets.

“APC is coming to make a difference in Bayelsa as a party of change. Lyon will not betray those who stand by him, he will carry the youths along, he understands the language of poverty, he understands the deprivation which this state and people of the South South went through, and that is why he decided to fight for the justice,” he said.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of the party, Chief David Lyon promised to work for the development of Bayelsa State and to revive the gas turbine in Kolo Creek to ensure adequate power supply in the state.

He said his government will build and make good economic policies that will encourage investments in the state, as well as provide jobs to the youths.

He said: “I am a man of my words, as I promised the people of Bayelsa, I will not fail them, Bayelsa money will be used for the good of all. I am coming to serve Bayelsans and not for them to serve me, as is going on under Dickson.

“There is insecurity in Bayelsa at the moment, we will handle it adequately. I will work for the development of our state, there will be adequate power supple in Bayelsa under my administration. Our gas turbine will be revived, we must enjoy 24 hours power supply in our state,” he said.

