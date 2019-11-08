Lyon to boost Bayelsa tourism through waterways security if…

ADVERTISEMENT

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State Chief David Lyon has promised to enhance waterways security to boost the tourism potentials of coastal communities in Brass Local Government Council of the state.

Lyon also promised to design sustainable women and youth development and empowerment programmes to reduce poverty, unemployment and crime in the state, if he is elected governor in the November 16 election.

He made the promises yesterday during the APC governorship campaign rally in Okpoama town, the country home of a former governor and now Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.

