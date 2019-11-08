  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Lyon to boost Bayelsa tourism through waterways security if…
ADVERTISEMENT

Lyon to boost Bayelsa tourism through waterways security if…

By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa Published Date
David Lyon
David Lyon

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State Chief David Lyon has promised to enhance waterways security to boost the tourism potentials of coastal communities in Brass Local Government Council of the state.

Lyon also promised to design sustainable women and youth development and empowerment programmes to reduce poverty, unemployment and crime in the state, if he is elected governor in the November 16 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made the promises yesterday during the APC governorship campaign rally in Okpoama town, the country home of a former governor and now Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.