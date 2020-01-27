Lulu Briggs: Widow heads to Supreme Court as she loses appeal over release of late billionaire’s body

ADVERTISEMENT

The widow of late billionaire, High Chief O B Lulu-Briggs, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs has decided to head to the Supreme Court of Ghana after losing her appeal for Stay of Execution of Court Order by Ghana High Court asking her to release the mortal remains of her late husband to the family through the second oldest son Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs

A Ghanaian High Court presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, in December 2019 had ordered the release of the body of the late billionaire for burial.

The order follows months of legal battle between Seinye and the three oldest sons of the deceased, led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs over who is the rightful person to recover the body of the Late High Chief from the Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Limited at Lashibi near Tema where it had been deposited since he passed away over a year ago.

The court also took note of the widow’s claim that she would be subjected to cruel, inhumane or barbaric customary practices of the Kalabari people, if the body was sent to Nigeria for burial. Accordingly, the court ordered that the family of the deceased, led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, provide an undertaking that they would not allow or suffer the widow to undergo any such cruel, inhumane or barbaric custom, reports Graphic Online.

The supreme Court of Ghana is expected to hear the matter when it is finally brought before it by March 2020.

To further get clarity on the implications of the present dismissal , the lawyer representing the Oruwari Briggs Family asked the judge to further interpret the judgement which clearly stated as one of the preconditions that Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs should appoint two representatives who will represent her at the planning of the burial after she has released the mortal remains to the family.

The judge in his words said; “the judgement of the Ghana High Court is self explicit and explanatory and ought to be complied with but Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs having gone ahead to the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling, the Appeal court can no longer say anything on the judgement. On these grounds, I have no other choice but to dismiss the appeal of Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs”

The second oldest son of the late High Chief , Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs in his reaction to the decision of the Appellate court, said , “Seinye has lost before and has lost this one too, she will definitely lose again by the grace of God who has been our strength and fortress through these harrowing times”.

