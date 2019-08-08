Luiz skips Chelsea training as Arsenal consider late-window offer

ADVERTISEMENT

David Luiz has sensationally skipped Chelsea training on the penultimate day of the transfer window as Arsenal consider a move for the defender.

The Brazil international was expected at the Blues’ Cobham training ground as normal on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s Premier League opener against Manchester United.

But Goal can confirm the former Paris Saint-Germain star didn’t train with the first-team, with the Gunners understood to be keen on bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

No official bid has been placed yet, but with Arsenal running out of time to bolster their defence ahead of the transfer window closing for Premier League clubs at 5pm BST (12pm ET) on Thursday and considering Luiz’s actions, it would be surprising if negotiations were not opened.

The Gunners have been in the market for a centre-back all summer and despite signing William Saliba, his loan move back to Saint-Etienne has seen them push to try to sign RB Leipzig’s £70 million-rated Dayot Upamecano and Juventus’ Daniele Rugani.

Laurent Koscielny’s departure for Bordeaux has only hastened their need for reinforcements at the heart of their backline as Unai Emery looks to build on a fifth-placed finish last term.

